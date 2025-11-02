Ludhiana: Consumer gets relief in ₹6.72-L power bill case

In a bizarre case of overbilling, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has been directed to quash an electricity bill of ₹6.72 lakh issued to a Ludhiana woman for just 11 days of consumption. The order came from the Corporate Consumers Grievances Redressal Forum (CGRF), which ruled that the bill resulted from a defective meter. During the hearing, the forum examined her billing history and found her past consumption pattern consistent. (HT Photo)

The consumer, identified as Veena of Geeta Colony in Aman Nagar, holds a domestic power connection of only one kilowatt. For months, her electricity usage averaged around 100 units a month. However, in November 2024, she received a bill showing a shocking consumption of 96,448 units between October 16 and 27—an amount totalling ₹6,72,294.

Veena said she immediately contacted PSPCL officials and sought a recheck, insisting her modest home could never consume that much power. When repeated complaints failed to bring relief, she approached the CGRF, the official forum that handles consumer billing disputes.

During the hearing, the forum examined her billing history and found her past consumption pattern consistent. It observed that the recorded usage of 96,448 units in 11 days was “clearly abnormal and beyond possibility.” PSPCL officials later confirmed that her meter had been replaced and was found defective during inspection.

In its order dated August 26, the CGRF concluded that the inflated bill was not based on actual consumption and should not have been treated as final. The forum directed PSPCL to cancel the erroneous bills, including late payment charges, and revise Veena’s account on the basis of her average monthly usage. The correction must be implemented within 21 days of receiving the order.