Ludhiana: Contract bus staff announce statewide strike on Feb 12

Accusing the state government of stifling dissent and criminalising workers’ protests, contractual employees of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC have announced a complete statewide bus strike on February 12, preceded by a shutdown of bus stands across Punjab on February 11. The decision was taken at a union meeting held in Ludhiana on Sunday. The workers are also demanding regularisation of services, timely payment of salaries and withdrawal of the contract system. (HT Photo)

The agitation, being spearheaded by the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers’ Union (25/11), has been triggered by the continued incarceration of 12 union leaders, who have remained in jail for nearly two months despite what the workers describe as repeated assurances from the government that they would be released.

Union leaders said their colleagues have spent around 58 days in custody, accusing the government of dragging its feet through broken promises and delayed decisions. Parveen Kumar, the union’s Ludhiana general secretary, said the leaders were detained just hours before a scheduled protest against the kilometre scheme tenders on November 28, forcing the employees to launch a four-day statewide strike.

“During that agitation, the government assured us that our detained leaders would be released, after which we called off the strike in good faith. Nearly two months later, 12 of our senior leaders are still languishing in jail,” he said.

Kumar added that a meeting with transport authorities scheduled for January 21 was postponed at the last minute, underlining what he called the government’s lack of seriousness in resolving the issue.

Union leaders reiterated their opposition to the kilometre scheme, terming it a backdoor route to privatise public transport. Under the scheme, private operators procure and run government buses in return for fixed payments per kilometre. The union alleged that the policy disproportionately benefits private players, as payments continue even during breakdowns or maintenance.

The workers are also demanding regularisation of services, timely payment of salaries and withdrawal of the contract system, which they described as exploitative.

State general secretary Shamsher Singh Dhillon said the agitation would begin with gate rallies at depots, followed by a depot shutdown on February 11 and a statewide strike on February 12. He warned that if their colleagues are not released, the protest would culminate in a demonstration outside the chief minister’s residence.