Ludhiana: Contractor assaulted near Sherpur, two detained

A 28-year-old road contractor was brutally attacked by a group of unidentified assailants outside his tyre showroom on the Ludhiana–Delhi road near Sherpur on Wednesday evening. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The footage shows the victim, Nikash Gupta, sitting in his car when several men suddenly dragged him out, thrashed him with sharp-edged and blunt weapons, and fled in a vehicle. The CCTV footage shows the victim sitting in his car when several men suddenly dragged him out, thrashed him with sharp-edged and blunt weapons, and fled in a vehicle. (HT Photo)

Gupta, who sustained a severe head injury and a leg fracture, was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

His family suspects the assault was linked to a road construction tender under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Moga district. Gupta’s father Bhagwan Das alleged that ever since his son filed the bid, he had been receiving threats from rival contractors. “First, they politely asked him to withdraw. When he refused, their men started threatening him. Some even came to our house warning us of dire consequences,” Das told reporters.

The family believes the attack was carried out to force Gupta out of the bidding process. The CCTV footage also shows several bystanders present during the assault, but none intervened.

Cops have registered an FIR and detained two suspects. ADCP-II Karanveer Singh said, “Two individuals are in custody and are being interrogated. Investigations are underway, and further arrests are likely.”