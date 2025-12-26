Ludhiana: Cops begin DNA test to establish identity in body mix-up case

Police have collected samples from the ashes of a woman who was cremated following a mix-up of bodies at Orison Hospital on Barewal Road, to establish her identity through DNA profiling. Officials said samples have now been collected from the ashes from the cremation ground. (HT Photo)

The case relates to two deceased women — Jasbir Kaur, a resident of Moga, and Manju Diwan of Tagore Nagar, Ludhiana — whose bodies were exchanged by hospital staff. Following the mix-up, Manju Diwan’s family cremated a body believing it to be hers. It later emerged that the cremated body was that of Jasbir Kaur.

After an FIR was registered against the hospital administration and staff. On the request of Jasbir Kaur’s family, who refused to immerse the ashes without confirmation of identity, the police initiated the process of DNA profiling.

Officials said samples have now been collected from the ashes from the cremation ground and family members have been asked to provide their DNA samples for comparison.

ASI Ashwani Kumar, in-charge of Raghunath Enclave police post, said, “The mortal remains are in police custody and the process of DNA testing has stared. The family will be informed to provide their samples so the identity can be confirmed.” Jasbir Kaur’s husband, Jaswant Singh Sandhu, said the family was strict action against those responsible for the mix-up.

It may be recalled that after the mix-up came to light, Manju Diwan’s body, which remained in the hospital mortuary, was handed over to her family. Her last rites were performed on December 22.