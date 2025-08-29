Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Ludhiana: Crater reappears on Khanna national highway stretch

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 05:24 am IST

According to locals, a deep crater nearly 3 feet wide and 5 feet deep has developed on the highway bridge near Samrala Chowk; vehicles, often travelling at speeds of 90-100 kmph, are forced to navigate dangerously close to the damaged section

A portion of the Delhi-Wagah national highway caved in once again near Samrala Chowk in Khanna on Thursday. The collapse, which occurred at the same spot earlier this year, highlights the poor condition of the highway despite heavy toll collections.

The crater on Delhi-Amritsar national highway near Samrala Chowk in Khanna on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to locals, a deep crater nearly 3 feet wide and 5 feet deep has developed on the highway bridge near Samrala Chowk. Vehicles, often travelling at speeds of 90-100 kmph, are forced to navigate dangerously close to the damaged section. Residents fear that the situation could trigger a major accident if urgent repairs are not undertaken.

Santokh Singh Benipal, nambardar of Rohno Khurd village, said the spot has turned into a recurring hazard. “Authorities had patched the road earlier, but without fixing the root cause. Now, the road has caved in again, and commuters are once more exposed to grave risk,” he said.

Benipal alleged that officials are neglecting public safety while continuing to collect crores of rupees in tolls. “People are paying tolls, but in return, they are getting broken roads and unsafe highways,” he added.

Calls made to project director Priyanka went unanswered.

Follow Us On