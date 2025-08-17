Ludhiana: Damaged sewer covers along NH-44 create accident hotspots

Damaged and missing storm sewer covers along the busy NH-44 stretch in the city are posing a serious risk to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, pedestrians, and cyclists. With heavy rain lashing the city frequently, these uncovered pits turn into water-filled traps, becoming invisible hazards for road users. A damaged storm sewer system in Jalandhar bypass area near Karabara Chowk in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The most affected points include Sherpur Chowk, the Rahon Road side, and the Jalandhar Bypass side, all key traffic junctions that witness heavy movement of vehicles and footfall throughout the day.

Commuters say these broken or missing sewer covers, many of which have remained unattended for months, become nearly impossible to spot once it rains, leading to a spike in accidents. Several cases of two-wheelers skidding, pedestrians tripping, and cyclists falling into open pits have been reported in recent weeks.

Rajbir Singh, a daily commuter on Rahon Road, shared, “I had a narrow escape last week when my bike’s front wheel got stuck in a water-filled pit. There were no warning signs or barriers. It’s a miracle I didn’t fall.”

The issue becomes even more dangerous during evening hours when low visibility further increases the chances of accidents. Residents say the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is responsible for the stretch, has failed to act despite repeated complaints.

According to locals, the storm sewerage installation project on NH-44 has been pending for over two years. While some work was started, many portions were left incomplete. In many places, the covers were either not installed or were of such poor quality that they got damaged soon after installation.

“It’s been two years since they began laying storm sewer lines, but nothing has been completed properly. Now the open pits have become death traps,” said Parminder Kaur, a resident of Sherpur.

Despite the growing danger, no barricading or temporary safety measures have been put in place. Commuters are now demanding urgent repair and replacement of the broken and missing covers, as well as proper signage around dangerous spots.

Despite repeated attempts, project director Priyanka was not available for comments.