Ludhiana: Despite official ban, teachers pulled from classrooms for Saras Mela duties

Despite Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains’ recent directive to the chief secretary that teachers be kept free from all non-teaching assignments except those linked to elections or calamities, several schoolteachers have been deputed to the ongoing Saras Mela, being held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). School teachers at the open air theatre at Saras Mela in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

The 10-day fair, which began on October 4 and will continue till October 13, has seen multiple government and private school educators assigned to various committees and organisational roles.

According to a letter issued by the district education department (secondary), teachers have been placed on different committees, including the welcome, cultural, stage management and camp office committees.

The welcome committee alone comprises 21 teachers from government schools, including headmasters and principals, while at least three teachers each have been deputed to the remaining committees. Apart from administrative roles, teachers have also been assigned as judges and organising members for various competitions being held during the mela. Some have even been given responsibilities such as registration, record maintenance, identity card checks, and managing traditional dance workshops for giddha and bhangra.

This allocation of duties has drawn sharp criticism from educators, who feel such assignments are unjustified and interfere with classroom teaching. “Teachers of key subjects have been put on duty at the mela even though schools are already struggling with staff shortages,” said the principal of a government senior secondary school, requesting anonymity. “These non-teaching duties add unnecessary pressure and affect the academic schedule.”

Echoing similar concerns, Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said it was unfair to engage teachers in unrelated work, especially during festive days.

“Friday is a restricted holiday on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, yet teachers are on mela duty and cannot take leave. It is understandable if teachers are involved in school-related events, but this fair has no connection with education,” he said.

In his directive, Bains had emphasised that teachers’ classroom presence was “non-negotiable” and that they should not be assigned any non-teaching duties apart from population census, elections, or disaster relief work.

However, despite the clear instruction, many teachers continue to serve at the mela.

When contacted, deputy district education officer (secondary) Amandeep Singh said, “Not many teachers have been given duties, and they are working in shifts. If any teacher wishes to take leave for the festival, there is no issue.”

Still, teachers argue that even limited deployment pulls educators away from their core responsibility—teaching—especially at a time when schools are facing staff shortages and one principal is managing more than one school.