Ludhiana: Elderly man fires licensed gun over a street dispute

A fight between neighbors over street construction took a dangerous turn in Islamganj on Monday evening when an elderly man fired two shots from his licensed gun in a fit of rage. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident. An investigation is underway, and further action will be taken after the inquiry is complete, the SHO added. (HT Photo)

The dispute broke out when Lucky Narang, a local resident, was getting stones cleared from the street by her son. During this time, their neighbour Laxmi Narayan Sharma, 70, arrived and reportedly started abusing them.

According to Narang, Sharma got into a heated argument, slapped his son, and then suddenly pulled out his licensed weapon and fired two rounds. “As soon as he fired, we ran inside the house to save ourselves,” she said. The sound of gunfire caused panic in the entire neighbourhood.

Police from Division Number 2 rushed to the spot soon after being informed. Inspector Gurjeet Singh, SHO at Division number 2 police station stated that they arrested the accused and took his weapon into custody. He confirmed that the weapon was legally licensed.

An investigation is now underway, and further action will be taken after the inquiry is complete, the SHO added.