Ludhiana: Ensure retro-reflective tapes on heavy vehicles, officials told

With dense fog continuing to pose a serious threat to commuters and causing a number of road mishaps on the national highway, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain on Tuesday issued strict, time-bound directions to multiple departments to plug safety gaps and prevent road accidents, warning that there would be zero tolerance for negligence. DC Himanshu Jain addressing the meeting of different departments to make arrangements to deter road mishaps caused by fog and low visibility in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Presiding over a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, the DC ordered immediate installation of cat’s eyes, reflectors and blinkers on high-risk road stretches, dividers, canal-side roads and sharp turns. He made it clear that these essential visibility measures must be completed within five days, describing them as critical for guiding drivers during low visibility by reflecting vehicle headlights.

Keeping in mind the rear-end collisions involving heavy vehicles during fog, Jain directed the general manager of the District Industries Centre along with GST and excise officials to ensure that all industrial units, business establishments and companies install retro-reflective yellow tapes on their commercial vehicles. Roadways and PRTC officials were asked to enforce the same on all buses, while the departments of cooperatives and agriculture were specifically tasked with ensuring compliance on tractor-trolleys. “No leniency will be shown,” the DC warned.

Focusing on accident-prone stretches, particularly the Ladowal Bypass and the road from Samrala Chowk to the Jalandhar-side toll plaza, Jain instructed the NHAI to immediately install speed control barriers, rumble strips, blinkers, proper signage and view cutters to reduce the risk of collisions.

The DC also ordered intensive challaning drives against modified and overloaded vehicles violating the Motor Vehicles Act, calling them a grave threat to public safety. All concerned departments have been asked to submit a detailed report on challans issued and action taken by January 5, 2026.

Special emphasis was laid on the safety of schoolchildren, with Jain directing strict checks of school buses to ensure full compliance with the Safe School Vahan Policy. He warned that any violation of the policy would be treated as a serious lapse, as it directly endangers the lives of children.

Sub-divisional magistrates, the regional transport authority, traffic police, roadways and PRTC officials, the municipal corporation, PWD, Mandi Board and NHAI have been directed to submit compliance reports by January 5, ahead of the next review meeting scheduled for January 6.

Issuing a clear warning, the deputy commissioner said any failure to comply with the directives would invite strict disciplinary action.