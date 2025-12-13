Ludhiana: ‘Extortionist’ shot in leg, arrested; aide escapes

Policemen exchanged gunfire with two men who had come to collect extortion money in the name of the notorious Amrit Dalam group. One of the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was arrested, while the other managed to escape, officials said. The incident has once again highlighted the law and order situation in the city as a number of crime incidents. (HT Photo)

According to police, about a week earlier, a goldsmith from Vishwakarma Nagar had received a threat, demanding ₹1 crore. The extortion call was made through WhatsApp by a person claiming to be a member of the Amrit Dalam group, which was linked to gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. The caller warned that his men would come personally to collect the money.

On Friday, two suspects arrived in Vardhman Colony to take the extortion amount, but the police were already waiting for them. When the police team tried to nab them, the accused opened fire. Cops retaliated and an assailant was hit by a bullet in one of his legs before being arrested. His identity has not been disclosed yet. The second suspect escaped.

Deputy commissioner of police (rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja confirmed the encounter and said that more details would be shared soon.

The incident has once again highlighted the law and order situation in the city as a number of crime incidents, including organised crime and extortion threats linked to gangs operating from abroad.

On December 4, the division number 7 police had registered an FIR under Sections 308(4) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the extortion threats made to jeweller Sachin Verma, who runs his shop on Rahon Road.