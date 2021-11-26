Ludhiana: Eye specialist’s missing son found dead in Sidhwan Canal

The son of a renowned eye specialist, who had been missing for seven days, was found dead in the Sidhwan Canal near South City on Thursday

The body of the victim, Aayush Chaku, 46, of Model Town Extension, was fished out of the canal in a decomposed state. The body was sent for postmortem, to ascertain the cause of death. However, cops said that no external injury marks were found on the body.

Aayush, who worked in the public relations department of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, had gone missing on November 18, said inspector Inderjit Singh. The family had registered a missing person report the next day, after their own search came out futile.

The victim’s father, Dr Tej Krishan Chaku, said on November 18 Aayush went out for a walk but did not return. He also said that his son had been depressed for a few days.