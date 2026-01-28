Ludhiana: Farmers throw open Ladhowal toll plaza for nearly four hours

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, along with local residents, on Monday staged a protest at the Ladhowal Toll Plaza, throwing it open to traffic for nearly four hours to press for the immediate commencement of long-pending infrastructure works. The union, however, warned that if the assurance is not honoured, it will stage another protest at the toll plaza on February 8. (HT Photo)

The demonstrators demanded the start of construction of the dhussi bundh at Sasrali and the reconstruction of Rahon Road. The protest began around noon and continued till about 4 pm, during which all vehicles were allowed to pass without paying toll.

Among the costliest toll plazas in the region, Ladhowal witnessed a rare suspension of toll collection, drawing the attention of commuters and officials alike.

Union president Dilbagh Singh said repeated meetings with the district administration had failed to yield results within the assured timelines, leaving the farmers with no option but to intensify their agitation. “Despite several assurances, no work has started so far,” he said.

Flagging public hardship, Singh said Rahon Road has remained in a dilapidated condition for a prolonged period, causing daily inconvenience to commuters. He also pointed out that the damaged dhussi bundh at Sasrali, which led to hundreds of acres of land being washed away during the Punjab floods, is yet to be repaired.

Warning of grave consequences during the approaching monsoon, Singh said any further delay in strengthening the bundh could aggravate the situation. He added that officials have now assured the union that construction work will commence by February 2.

The union, however, warned that if the assurance is not honoured, it will stage another protest at the toll plaza on February 8.

