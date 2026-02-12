Ludhiana: Filmed by landlord in washroom, 32-year-old ends life; 2 at large

A 32-year-old woman living in a rented house in Surjeet Nagar of Tibba area allegedly ended her life after being harassed and blackmailed by her landlord, who has been accused of secretly filming her while she was bathing and later exploiting her with the footage. The woman recorded a video in which she alleged that she was subjected to blackmail by the landlord. Both accused are currently absconding, and efforts are on to arrest them. (HT Photo)

The deceased, 32, was residing with her two minor children — a 10-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter. Her husband is employed in the United Kingdom. On the complaint of the deceased’s father, the police have registered an FIR against the landlord, Satnam Singh alias Tinka, and his mother Pushpa under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3(5) (criminal act by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljeet Singh of Tibba police station, the investigating officer, said the victim had recorded videos before taking the extreme step and sent them to her husband abroad. In the videos, she alleged that Satnam had secretly filmed her while she was bathing and later began blackmailing and exploiting her using those videos. She also stated that she had complained to the accused’s mother but instead of helping her, she supported her son, the complainant alleged.

Due to the time difference, the husband saw the videos later and immediately informed his sister, who lives in the same locality, and asked her to check on her. When she reached the house, it was bolted from inside. The police were called and the door was broken open, following which the woman was found hanging inside the room. Her children were at school at the time of the incident.

The ASI added that the police have also named the landlord’s mother as an accused based on the victim’s statement in the video. Both accused are currently absconding, and efforts are on to arrest them.