Ludhiana: Foodgrains, solar panels among 3.5L items stolen from Samrala school

A gang of burglars broke into Government High School in Nagra village of Samrala on Wednesday night and decamped with valuables worth ₹3.5 lakh. Among the stolen items were solar panels, sound equipment, kitchenware and a month’s stock of ration meant for students under the mid-day meal scheme. Staff members giving details about the theft in Government High School in Nagra village of Samrala on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The theft was discovered on Thursday morning when school’s head teacher Navjeet Kaur and other staff arrived and found the locks on several classrooms broken. The school authorities immediately alerted the village panchayat and the Samrala police.

“The burglars not only took away three solar panels and a sound system but also the equipment used for cooking mid-day meals and food supplies meant for the children,” said Navjeet Kaur. She added that the burglars had even looted groceries, including rice, lentils and cooking oil, leaving the school kitchen completely empty.

CCTV footage retrieved from the school’s security cameras shows three suspects exiting the premises during the night, carrying large sacks and items believed to be the stolen goods. The footage is now with the police as part of the ongoing investigation.

“The total estimated loss is around ₹3.5 lakh. The burglars have targeted essential infrastructure and supplies meant for schoolchildren. It’s a very unfortunate and disturbing incident,” Kaur added.

Sub-inspector Nitesh Chaudhary, SHO at the Samrala police station, confirmed that an FIR has been registered. “We are scanning the footage and working on identifying the burglars,” he said.

The incident has sparked outrage in the village with residents demanding swift action and enhanced security for government institutions, especially schools. Many locals gathered on the school premises to express solidarity with the school staff and demanded quick arrests.