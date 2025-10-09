Ludhiana: Four months after being thrashed, comatose man dies

A petty argument over walking a pet dog turned fatal in Balibeg Basti, Ludhiana, after a migrant worker, who had been comatose for four months, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night. Police have now added murder charges to the case and are pursuing the remaining suspects. The victim, Nandan Sahni, was gravely injured during a violent clash between two families on May 31. Deceased Nandan Sahni (HT Photo)

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, the fight broke out between Nandan Sahni’s family and that of Amit, a local resident. “The altercation escalated when Amit returned with his aides and attacked Sahni with bricks, inflicting severe head injuries,” the officer said.

The police had earlier booked eight accused — Amit, Sumit, Arjan Sahni, Sahni, Ranjit Sahni, Suman Kumar and Salem Kumar, all residents of Balibeg Basti, and Arun Kumar of Tajpur Road, Ludhiana. Six of the accused had been arrested soon after the incident, while efforts are underway to nab the others.

After several months of treatment, Sahni was discharged from hospital but remained in coma. He died late Tuesday night. “The case has been converted into one of murder, and arrests of the remaining accused will follow shortly,” ASI Karnail Singh confirmed.

Sahni’s son Chandan Kumar expressed anguish over the incident, alleging that his father had been mercilessly beaten up. “He underwent multiple surgeries but never regained consciousness. I want strict punishment for those responsible,” he said.

Former councillor Suraj Kumar said the fight began over a petty issue. “Nandan was walking his pet dog when a heated argument broke out with Amit. The situation spiralled into violence, leading to Nandan’s fatal injuries,” he said.