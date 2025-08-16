Ludhiana: Freedom fighters’ families walk out from I-day event over ‘humiliation’

What was meant to be an occasion of honour turned into a moment of humiliation as families of freedom fighters and martyrs walked out of the district level Independence Day function at Punjab Agricultural University on Thursday before the event commenced. In an unprecedented show of anger, they discarded the mementos and gifts given by the government, leaving them at the venue to mark their protest. Cabinet minister Aman Arora trying to pacify the kin of freedom fighters who staged a protest at the PAU in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

Chanting slogans against the government and the district administration, the aggrieved families accused the authorities of dishonouring their sacrifices by failing to provide even the most basic arrangements. “There were not enough chairs, the tent could not shield people from the scorching sun, and those sitting since morning were not even given water,” said Chetandeep Singh, district president of the Freedom Fighters’ Dependents Association.

Sensing the situation, deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain and commissioner of police Swapan Sharma reached out the protestors with folded hands, but the kin of freedom fighters and martyrs did not buy their assurance and continued their protests.

The protest came just a day after DC Jain had met the families of freedom fighters and assured them that all their issues would be resolved and proper arrangements would be made for the Independence Day programme. On the ground, however, families alleged that even mementos and gifts fell short despite the administration having the complete list of invitees.

Cabinet minister Aman Arora, who was the chief guest at the event, faced the ire of the families. Despite repeatedly folding his hands and apologising, the angry kin walked out, tossing aside the honours. “The government promised respect but delivered humiliation,” said Mandeep Singh, press secretary of the association, adding that not a single demand of the families had been fulfilled in the last three and a half years.

Mandeep Singh also alleged the family members of freedom fighters were stopped at the entrance by the police personnel on duty and kept them waiting for at least 15 minutes before letting them enter. He also added that they felt disrespected at the function to mark the independence for which their family members had even sacrificed their lives.

Acknowledging the fiasco, minister Aman Arora admitted administrative lapses and assured action against those responsible. “We failed to ensure smooth arrangements. I apologise with folded hands, and strict action will be taken,” he said.

‘Tarang’ helpline launched to combat drug-addiction

On the occasion of 79th Independence-Day, cabinet minister Aman Arora on Friday inaugurated ‘Tarang Helpline’ (9779175050) a dedicated initiative of the Ludhiana administration to provide psychological support, counselling, and livelihood assistance for drug-affected individuals. Arora on Friday hoisted the national flag at the PAU grounds.

Arora stated that the helpline will serve as a lifeline for individuals and families affected by drug addiction, providing immediate access to counselling, treatment guidance, and livelihood opportunities. The Tarang Helpline will act as a single point of contact for individuals seeking help, their families, and informants reporting drug-related concerns. It will guide callers to the nearest outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinic, de-addiction centre, or rehabilitation centre based on their needs. Follow-up calls after seven days will ensure continuous monitoring of treatment progress, with daily reports submitted to a nodal officer from the health department for seamless coordination. The initiative also includes one-on-one and group counselling sessions, with dedicated group counselling every Saturday in Red Cross Bhawan, overseen by health department officials and supported by security and PCR teams to ensure a safe environment.

Further to support long-term rehabilitation, the helpline will coordinate with the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) and Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) to provide skill training, job opportunities, and access to self-employment schemes tailored to individuals’ interests and skills. He added that dedicated officers from the health and police departments will ensure streamlined action on medical and drug-related complaints, with Dream Ahead submitting daily reports to nodal officers and weekly feedback to his office. Strict confidentiality of callers’ identities will be maintained to encourage open communication.

The Minister also lauded the initiative by the administration and expressed hope that it will support those in overcoming addiction and rebuilding their lives with dignity.

During the event, Arora outlined the transformative achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the past three years, emphasising its commitment to building a vibrant and prosperous Punjab.

After hoisting the tricolour, Arora inspected the parade and paid tribute to freedom fighters - including Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Madan Lal Dhingra, Lala Lajpat Rai, Udham Singh, Karnail Singh Issru, for their sacrifices in India’s independence struggle.

The Minister noted that Punjab is the first state in India to deploy anti-drone technology along the international border to curb drug and arms smuggling, a significant step in the Yudh Nashian Virudh (War Against Drugs) campaign. He urged Punjabis to unite in the fight against the drug menace.

Other notable initiatives include the Sadak Surakhya Force, which has saved thousands of lives in road accidents, and the Sarkar Aapke Dwar programme.