Ludhiana: Grant withdrawal leaves govt school infra projects in limbo

In a setback to the ongoing infrastructure projects in government schools across the district, unused development grants have been withdrawn by the education department. Construction work undergoing at the Government Primary School, Giaspura has come to a halt after the grant was withdrawn on March 31 this year by the education department. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The grants, which were allocated for the academic year 2024–25 to support smart school initiatives and infrastructure development, were withdrawn by the end of the financial year, on March 31. Since then, no funds have been released for completion of undergoing work, leaving construction sites deserted and vendors unwilling to resume without payments.

At Government Primary School, Giaspura, over ₹15 lakh in grant money was withdrawn, bringing building work to a standstill. “The construction of new rooms and facilities was in full swing, but ever since the grant lapsed, it has been halted completely,” said Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon, officiating head teacher of the school. “We are nearing two months without any clarity on when the funds will return.”

Several other schools with large-scale infrastructure plans have also been affected. One school principal, who requested anonymity, said vendors are refusing to proceed without clearance of dues. “It becomes extremely difficult when teachers are asked to manage payments or answer for delays. It’s not only financially draining but also humiliating,” the principal added.

The land allocated within school campuses for construction of classrooms, libraries, and smart facilities now stands unused as the work has been further delayed.

When contacted, Anil Matharoo, the district coordinator of the Smart School project, admitted that some schools with ongoing infrastructure projects had been affected. “The proposal to reissue the withdrawn grants has already been submitted to the central government. We are hopeful that the funds will be released soon,” he said.