Ludhiana: GRP nabs two heroin couriers

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Ludhiana Junction on Friday arrested two men for allegedly transporting heroin, reportedly recruited through Instagram. An FIR has been registered under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act at Ludhiana GRP station. (HT Photo)

The accused, cousins Sonu (23) and Ramandeep Singh (19) from a village in Fazilka, were caught with 100 grams of heroin while attempting to travel to Mohali. Police intercepted them during a routine check at the station exit.

“They were headed to Mohali. They arrived in Ludhiana by train and were to take a bus from here,” said inspector Palwinder Singh, in charge of GRP Ludhiana.

During questioning, the accused revealed they had connected with an individual on Instagram a few days earlier, who offered them the job of transporting drugs in exchange for payment. Police are verifying the Instagram handle linked to the case.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act at Ludhiana GRP station. The accused are expected to be presented before a magistrate tomorrow.

Police said that after reaching Mohali, the handler would have provided them with the details of the intended recipient of the heroin. Investigations into the source and network of the contraband are ongoing.