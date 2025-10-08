Ludhiana: Industry bodies join to boost MSME growth

In a move aimed at accelerating MSME growth and strengthening regional industrial cooperation, the Small Industries Association (regd), Phagwara, joined hands with the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) to host a renewable industry collaboration meet on Tuesday. The event brought together leading industrialists, exporters, and policy experts to discuss ways to enhance competitiveness and ease of doing business for small manufacturers. The meeting concluded with a resolution to form a joint task force to represent MSME concerns and promote knowledge-sharing initiatives. (HT Photo)

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja, attending as chief guest, said Punjab’s MSME ecosystem is the backbone of its industrial economy and a key driver for India’s $5-trillion ambition. “Our priority is to create an innovation-driven, policy-supported environment that empowers small industries to expand, modernise, and access new markets,” he said, calling for faster clearances, affordable credit, and export incentives.

Small Industries Association president Pankaj Kaura said the collaboration with CICU would help amplify the sector’s collective voice on pressing issues like delayed GST refunds, high raw material costs, and infrastructure gaps. “By working together, we can present a unified front to policymakers and create actionable reforms that truly benefit MSMEs,” he added.

Industry experts including Gautam Seekri, SB Singh, Sarvjeet Singh, and Ajay Bharti spoke on digital transformation, research and development partnerships, and sustainable manufacturing, urging businesses to adopt technology and innovation for long-term resilience.

