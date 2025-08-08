Ludhiana: Jagraon college staff protest over 11-month salary delay

The staff of LR DAV College, Jagraon, continued their unwavering protest for the third consecutive day on Thursday, demanding the release of the long-pending salaries of uncovered staff members, which have been withheld for a staggering 11 months. With no income for nearly a year, many faculty members say they are surviving on borrowed money and struggling to meet basic needs. The staff of LR DAV College protesting over long-pending salaries in Jagraon on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The situation has triggered deep frustration, especially after repeated promises made by the college principal and management failed to materialise. In a strongly worded letter addressed to the principal, faculty member and president of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) local unit, Varun Goel, along with secretary Kalika Jain, criticised the administration for going back on their assurance. The principal had reportedly promised on July 21 that salaries for the “uncovered” staff- faculty under the self-financed scheme, would be paid within a week. However, nearly three weeks later, nothing has been done.

“We stopped conducting classes from Monday,” said Goel. “We have been sitting on a full-day dharna since then. The principal said he would visit Delhi on Thursday to take up the matter with the DAV management, but even that did not happen. This time, we will not call off our protest until the salaries are paid.”

According to the protesting faculty, at least 10 staff members have not received any salary for the past 11 months. Despite several written requests submitted throughout the year, the management has failed to release payments for the self-financed teaching staff.

“This is no longer just a salary issue, it’s a matter of survival,” said Kunal Mehta, a faculty member. “We have EMIs to pay, families to support, and basic needs to fulfil. And yet, we are being met with silence.”

Principal Anuj Sharma remained unavailable for comment.

Frustrated and financially burdened, the staff have firmly declared that they will not end their dharna until their dues are fully cleared.