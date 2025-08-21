Ludhiana: Key accused behind attack on cafe owner in Samrala arrested, say cops

Four months after a group of youths attempted a murder bid on a cafe and food joint owner in Samrala’s main market, the police arrested one of the accused on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar Bachi of Himmat Nagar in Samrala. ASI Avtar Chand, who is investigating the case, stated that a hunt is on for the arrest of the other accused. (HT Photo)

The police had registered an FIR against the accused and his aides on April 11 on the complaint of food joint owner Malkit Singh. According to the complainant, the attack was linked to an altercation that took place over a food bill a month ago before the incident. The main accused, Sunil Kumar Bachi, along with eight associates, allegedly stormed the café armed with swords, iron rods and sticks. The group thrashed him and vandalised the café and a car parked nearby before fleeing the scene.

The accused had visited the café on March 2 and got into a heated argument with the owner’s son over a bill. Although the matter was resolved at the time, the accused allegedly planned a retaliatory attack. Following his complaint, the Samrala police had slapped Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 333 (house trespass), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 191 (3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 324 (4) (mischief) of the BNS.

