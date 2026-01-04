Ludhiana: Kidnappers release teen as ₹20k ransom plans go awry

A 15-year-old boy from Fauji Colony, Sherpur, was kidnapped in broad daylight and assaulted by a gang of men who demanded ₹20,000 for his release, police said. The main accused, Bindu, has been arrested, while his eight accomplices remain at large, the police added. The arrested accused in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to police, the other accused have been identified as Shivam, Sunny, Naveen, and five unidentified men.

Assistant commissioner of police (Industrial Area A) Inderjit Singh Boparai said, “The boy was intercepted by the gang who arrived on three motorcycles while he was on his way to buy kites from a nearby shop. He was taken to a house near Dhuri Line in Atam Park and beaten with leather belts and rubber pipes while the assailants filmed the assault.”

“The kidnappers then made a video call to the boy’s father, Krishna Kumar, showing his son being beaten and brandishing a pistol while demanding ₹20,000 for his release. Later, the teenager was released unharmed near the RK Road railway crossing and the accused fled,” he added.

The father of the teen boy has alleged that the boy was mistakenly targeted as the gang thought he was involved in drug peddling.

Following a complaint, Moti Nagar police have arrested Bindu and recovered a country-made pistol along with 13 live cartridges.

“The accused are petty criminals known to the family and were previously involved in a clash that left one person dead. After lying low for months, they tried to re-establish dominance in the area by terrorising residents,” the ACP said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 25 of the Arms Act.

“Raids are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects,” the ACP said.