Ludhiana: Major road revamp on cards as 15 km network to get ₹162-cr facelift

Around 15 km of key arterial roads in Ludhiana are set to be redeveloped into modern urban corridors under a ₹162-crore infrastructure project being executed by the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB) in coordination with the municipal corporation. Originally planned for 12.4 km, the scope was later expanded to 15 km to include additional critical stretches. (HT Photo)

The project, covering ten major stretches across the city, is expected to cost over ₹10 crore per kilometre and aims to overhaul road geometry, drainage, pedestrian infrastructure and urban aesthetics.

According to officials, road designs have been prepared by a Delhi-based consultancy firm, with nearly ₹3.5 crore already spent on surveys and planning. A pre-bid meeting was held on Friday, with participation from MC officials and prospective construction firms, signalling progress in the tendering process.

According to officials, the upgraded corridors will feature uniform carriage widths, modern stormwater drainage systems to prevent waterlogging, dedicated pedestrian pathways, cycle tracks and redesigned bus stops. The plan also includes landscaped central verges, enhanced street lighting, underground cabling and public seating at designated intervals.

The identified stretches include Sherpur Chowk to Jagraon Bridge; Jagraon Bridge to Old Sabzi Mandi Chowk; Fountain Chowk to Bharat Nagar Chowk; Fountain Chowk to Aarti Cinema Chowk; Chaura Bazaar Chowk to Ghass Mandi Chowk; roads outside major hospitals; Gill Canal Bridge to Gill Village roundabout; Model Town Road; and Field Ganj to Brown Road.

MC superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta said, “The tendering process is progressing smoothly and several firms have shown interest. “The civic body expects smoother traffic flow, improved safety and enhanced commuting comfort once the project is completed,” he added.