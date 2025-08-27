Ludhiana: Masked man shoots at advocate’s parked car

An unidentified SUV occupant opened fire at the car of a taxation lawyer parked in the street outside his house in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar. After investigating the matter the Division Number 6 police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused. The ASI added that the complainant claimed that he neither has any rivalry with anyone, nor he received any threatening call. (HT Photo)

A masked man, opening fire on the car, was captured in the CCTVs installed outside the house of the victim Vinkle Sharma, police said.

Sharma stated that on the intervening night of August 23 and 24 he woke up hearing a gunshot. He came to the street to see the matter. He was shocked to see a bullet pierced through the windshield of his Maruti Suzuki Ritz car parked in the street.

He immediately alerted the police and filed a complaint. ASI Joginder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that a masked man was captured in the CCTVs while opening fire. The assailant turned up there in a Mahindra Scorpio SUV. He was seen crossing the Ritz in his SUV. He parked his vehicle in the street and walked towards the car. The accused opened fire on the car and fled.

The ASI added that the number plate of the SUV is not readable in the CCTVs. The Police are scanning the trail of CCTVs to trace the accused. The Division number 6 police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused under sections 125 (endangering human life or the personal safety of others), 324(4) (mischief causing damage or loss to property) of BNS and section 25 of the Arms Act.

Further the ASI added that the police will arrest the accused soon.