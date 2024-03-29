 Ludhiana: Milk co-op society’s ex-secretary booked for embezzlement - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Milk co-op society’s ex-secretary booked for embezzlement

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 30, 2024 05:14 AM IST

According to the inspector, the accused embezzled ₹9.87 lakh in cash from funds of the society; moreover, he spent ₹1.50 lakh on his personnel benefits from the funds; the accused also did not file the income tax which caused another loss of ₹1.26 to the society

The police booked the former secretary of the Malaud Rodian Milk production co-operative Sabha for embezzlement of over 12.50 lakh. The FIR has been lodged after a 10-month long investigation.

The accused has been identified as Manjit Singh, former secretary of the Malaud Rodian Milk production co-operative Sabha. (HT File Photo)
The accused has been identified as Manjit Singh, former secretary of the Malaud Rodian Milk production co-operative Sabha.

The accused has been identified as Manjit Singh, former secretary of the Malaud Rodian Milk production co-operative Sabha. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Charanjit Singh, inspector, co-operative society, Siar. In his report sent to assistant registrar, co-operative societies, Payal, the Inspector claimed embezzlement of over 12.50 lakh by Manjit Singh.

The assistant registrar further sent the report to the police for lodging an FIR. The senior superintendent of police (SSP) had marked an inquiry to the deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) On May 27. After inquiry the police lodged the FIR.

According to the inspector, the accused embezzled 9.87 lakh in cash from funds of the society. Moreover, he spent 1.50 lakh on his personnel benefits from the funds. The accused also did not file the income tax which caused another loss of 1.26 to the society.

ASI Sukhdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 406, 409 and 420 of IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

