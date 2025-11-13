Ludhiana: Mother tongue bridges knowledge and innovation, says Union minister

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday underlined the importance of learning in one’s mother tongue, saying it plays an equally vital role as learning a global language. He was speaking at the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025, organised by the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust in Ludhiana. Dharmendra Pradhan during National Awards 2025 at Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Addressing students, Pradhan said that understanding any concept begins with comprehension, and that is best achieved through one’s native language. “To solve a problem, it is important for us to first understand it, and for understanding, nothing is better than one’s own mother tongue,” he said. “This is what the National Education Policy 2020 stresses upon. It focuses on the holistic development of every individual, and it must be implemented in both letter and spirit.”

The minister said that education is a lifelong process and that children must be given equal opportunities to thrive. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, he said, “As the Prime Minister says, ‘yahi samay, sahi samay’- this is the right time for our young generation to play their part in building a Viksit Bharat.” He added that the government’s vision for a developed India by 2047 will depend largely on the energy, innovation and determination of the youth.

Referring to the 150th anniversary of India’s national song, he said, “During the freedom struggle, our national song symbolised Swarajya. Today, it symbolises our journey towards Samriddhi (prosperity).”

Praising Punjab’s historical role in national development, Pradhan said the state has always been at the forefront of sacrifice and courage. “Punjab has given the country many heroes- from Sikh Gurus who laid down their lives for humanity to freedom fighters who fought for India’s dignity. The spirit of Punjab continues to inspire the entire nation,” he added.

Highlighting the changing global landscape, Pradhan said that the 21st century is the “century of a knowledge-based economy.” He noted that India is now the world’s fourth-largest economy and must aim to become the most influential in the next two decades. “The challenges before us- climate change, water scarcity, environmental degradation, food security, can only be solved through innovation and education. Knowledge is our most powerful tool,” he said.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, president of the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, said the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards embody the idea that service to society forms the foundation of national progress. “As India moves towards a Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to empowering every child to dream beyond their circumstances,” he said.

The ceremony, held in memory of the Trust’s founder Late Sat Paul Mittal, honoured individuals and institutions for their outstanding service to humanity. Five recipients were felicitated under the Platinum and Gold categories, receiving a total of ₹20 lakh in cash awards.