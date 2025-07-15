Ludhiana: No FIR in robbery case despite CCTV proof, says complainant

A physiotherapist, who was robbed by bike-borne miscreants more than two weeks ago, is still awaiting police action. Despite lodging a complaint at Sherpur police post, no FIR has been registered yet, leaving the victim to chase updates with nothing more than a handwritten slip bearing the name and contact number of a police officer. When contacted, ASI Pritpal Singh claimed he did not remember the case and said he would need to check the records. (HT Photo)

OP Singh, a resident of Jain Colony and physiotherapist at MJS Hospital Daresi, was targeted by two armed assailants on the night of June 30 while on his way to catch a train to Lucknow.

“Just minutes after I left home, two men on a bike intercepted me on Daba Road. One of them pressed a sharp-edged weapon to my neck and ordered me to stay silent. They took ₹12,000 in cash, my mobile phone, and a bag containing clothes, house keys, and important documents,” said Singh.

“I borrowed a phone from a security guard and called the police control room. “No one turned up,” he said. He then went to the Sherpur police post and submitted a written complaint. But instead of registering an FIR, the police handed him a chit with the name and phone number of ASI Pritpal Singh, advising him to contact the officer for updates.

Singh stated that police officials did collect CCTV footage from the area, which captured the entire incident. “Despite this clear evidence, the police haven’t taken any concrete action. It’s been 14 days and I’m still in the dark,” he said, adding that the robbery forced him to postpone his travel plans.

When contacted, ASI Pritpal Singh claimed he did not remember the case and said he would need to check the records.

Doc attacked while rescuing robbery victim in Dhandari Khurd village A doctor was brutally assaulted by a gang of miscreants while trying to save a man from being robbed near Dhandari Khurd railway station.

The victim, identified as Dr Happy, a resident of Dhandari Khurd, sustained serious injuries to his head and hands during the assault. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Dr Happy was on his regular evening walk when he saw a man, later identified as Krishan Dev of Durga Colony, being surrounded by at least six attackers who arrived on a motorcycle and a scooter.

“Krishan was returning from the railway station when the miscreants stopped him and tried to rob him. When I stepped in to help, they attacked me too. After assaulting us both, they fled the scene,” said Dr Happy from his hospital bed.

Both men were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by locals. While Dr Happy is undergoing treatment, his condition is said to be stable.

The Dhandari police post has registered a case in the matter. Sub-Inspector Jaspal Singh, In-charge of the Dhandari police post, confirmed the incident and said that the police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers. He added that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the culprits.