Ludhiana: Panel seeks report on waterlogging in Lodhi Club underpass

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has directed the Municipal Corporation commissioner to look into the waterlogging and damaged infrastructure at the railway underpass near Lodhi Club, and submit a report before September 24. The PSHRC, in its directions, observed that the structural issues at the underpass posed a clear threat to public safety. (HT Photo)

The complaint was filed by activist Arvind Sharma, a resident of SBS Nagar, who raised the issue with the commission on July 30. Taking note of the serious safety concerns, the PSHRC has asked the civic body to act and fix responsibility.

The Lodhi Club underpass, commonly referred to as the RUB (railway under bridge), becomes a commuter’s nightmare during the rainy season. Even a brief spell of rain results in water accumulation inside the underpass, rendering it impassable for hours. Commuters often find themselves stuck, risking not just inconvenience but also accidents.

In his complaint, Sharma highlighted the damaged railings and a non-functional drainage system that leaves rainwater stagnant for long even after the showers stop. “Thousands of commuters suffer every monsoon. Despite repeated complaints, no official has come forward to take responsibility,” Sharma said, adding that this is the first time the human rights panel has responded swiftly to such a civic complaint.

The PSHRC, in its directions, observed that the structural issues at the underpass posed a clear threat to public safety. It noted that the drainage system, which is supposed to discharge rainwater, has completely failed, and the broken railings add to the risk.

Residents have been long demanding proper drainage arrangements at the underpass, along with repairs to the damaged infrastructure. Many believe that, like the Pakhowal Road RUB, the Lodhi Club and Verka underpasses should also be covered with sheds to reduce water ingress during rainfall.

With the issue now under the purview of the PSHRC, civic authorities are under pressure to respond. The commission has made it clear that the MC commissioner must submit a detailed report on the condition of the underpass and actions taken to resolve the issues by mid-September.