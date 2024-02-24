Ludhiana: PAU concludes kharif workshop; focus on crop residue management

A two-day research and extension specialists workshop for Kharif Crops, organised by the Directorate of Extension Education at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), concluded on Friday. PAU concludes kharif workshop and emphasises crop residue management and diversification in Ludhiana on February 24, 2024. (HT Photo)

The event took place from February 22 to 23, brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including officers from the State Department of Agriculture, scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Farm Advisory Service Centres, as well as deans, directors, and faculty of PAU.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Throughout four sessions, the workshop covered topics, including package of practices for various kharif crops, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in paddy cultivation, bacteriological testing kits, biofertilizers, pest and disease management, nutrition management, and agroforestry.

The workshop also provided a platform for discussions on the recommendations of Kharif crop varieties, offering valuable insights into the latest advancements in agricultural research and technology.

The second day of the event was marked by a visit to the experiment areas of the varsity, where the director of research, AS Dhatt, emphasised the importance of adopting an agribusiness module, highlighting the development of high-protein soy powder. He extruded millet-based snacks as examples of innovative food processing techniques. He also discussed remote-based paddy transplanter and UAV-based drones for spraying, underscoring the significance of mechanisation in modern agriculture.

MS Bhullar, director of extension education, reiterated the importance of crop diversification and residue management in addressing the sector’s challenges. He urged the farming community to shift from job seekers to entrepreneurs by embracing agribusiness and processing as a means of job creation.

PAU’S department of farm machinery and power engineering additional director of research, Gursahib Singh Manes, shed light on the new honey and milk testing kits, which economically enable the detection of adulteration.

Agronomist Amit Kaul concluded the workshop with a vote of thanks, urging scientists and extension workers to work in unison to combat the agriculture-related challenges arising due to the rapidly changing ecosystem.