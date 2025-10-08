Ludhiana: ‘PAU pension funds stalled since August’

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) hasn’t received any pension funds for over two months now forcing the varsity to pay pensions out of other funds. A senior varsity official said that the government has asked the varsity to pay the pensions out of the other funds and the fees. (HT Photo)

“We didn’t receive the funds in the pension head for the last two months. This month also, we haven’t received the funds yet,” confirmed a senior varsity official on the condition of anonymity.

He said that the government has asked the varsity to pay the pensions out of the other funds and the fees. “The government has said that they will reimburse the varsity for the capital spent on pensions.”

The Pensioners and Retirees Welfare Association on Tuesday announced that they will hold a protest on October 9 against the non-payment of pension funds.

Association’s president, DP Maur, said, “The university has been paying us out of its own funds for the last two months. The varsity may be able to do this for a few months, but what after that? Where will the money come from if the varsity exhausts its own funds?”

He said that apart from pension and salaries, the pensioners’ arrears of revised scales from January 2016, arrears of leave encashment in increased scales which are being received continuously in the Punjab government and other institutions since April 1, 2025, are also being refused by the Punjab government to the PAU pensioners.

He further said that the medical bills of PAU pensioners have also been pending for months, the LTA due in July 2025 has not been given, due to which there is huge anger and frustration among the pensioners.