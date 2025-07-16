Ludhiana: Police launch citywide crackdown on harassment to ensure student safety

In an initiative to ensure the safety of young students and the general public, the Ludhiana commissionerate police launched a citywide crackdown on harassment and public nuisance near educational institutions and markets. Police commissioner Swapan Sharma led the charge himself, setting the tone for what he described as a “zero tolerance” approach to harassment. Police personnel outside the Khalsa College for Women in Ghumar Mandi, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The operation kicked off with a high-visibility checkpoint outside Khalsa College for Women, Ghumar Mandi, where Sharma, accompanied by senior officers and four additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCPs), directly supervised the action. The campaign deployed 12 police teams strategically across busy zones—especially near schools, colleges, and key market areas notorious for such incidents.

The officers not only kept an eagle eye on suspicious behaviour but also conducted rigorous vehicle checks. As a result, the police issued 118 challans for various violations and seized 12 vehicles. The operation served a dual purpose- including enforcing the law and sending a strong message that miscreants will not be tolerated.

“We are committed to ensuring that students, especially young women, feel safe in public spaces,” said Commissioner Sharma. “This is not a one-off effort. Such drives will continue and intensify in the coming days to instil a sense of security and keep troublemakers in check.”

The initiative received positive feedback from students and local residents alike, many of whom expressed relief over the increased police presence. By tackling harassment head-on, Ludhiana Police aims to create a safer, more respectful environment around institutions where the future of the city studies, walks, and dreams.

Commissioner Sharma assured that this isn’t just policing—it’s protection with purpose. And Ludhiana, it seems, is finally turning the corner on street harassment.