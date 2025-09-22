Ludhiana: PPCB probes water contamination in Guru Nanak Nagar

After residents of Guru Nanak Nagar, near Noorwala Road, complained about hot and discoloured water coming from their submersible pumps, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has taken cognisance of the issue and initiated action. PPCB officials visited the area and collected water samples from the sewerage lines. (HT Photo)

Residents had been alarmed after noticing unusual coloured and warm water coming out of their underground water supplies. They suspected illegal discharge from nearby dyeing units into the sewerage system, which could be polluting the groundwater.

Following the complaint, PPCB officials visited the area and collected water samples from the sewerage lines and a nearby dyeing unit, which is allegedly involved in releasing untreated waste.

RK Rattra, chief environmental engineer, PPCB, said, “I have instructed officials to take proper samples from the spot. Further action will be taken once we receive the lab report. If any violations are found, strict action will be initiated.”

Residents expressed concern over the health risks posed by the contaminated water. Swaran Singh, a local resident, said, “The water coming from our submersible pump is not fit for use. It smells odd and is unusually hot and coloured. We fear for our families’ health.”

Another resident, Kulwant Singh, added, “We request the authorities to find the source of pollution and take strong action against those responsible.”