Ludhiana: PPCB slaps ₹1.5 crore penalty on MC over waste dumping

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has imposed an environmental compensation (EC) of ₹1.54 crore on the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) for unscientific dumping of solid waste at 27 locations across the city, in violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. PPCB noted that despite repeated notices and sufficient time granted to the MC, the latter failed to clear waste from the identified garbage vulnerable points. (HT Photo)

The action was taken in compliance with directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) during an earlier hearing on October 15, 2025. The PPCB has submitted its compliance report before the NGT ahead of the next hearing scheduled for January 20.

The case stems from a petition filed by city-based activists Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Khaira, who flagged the persistent problem of garbage dumping at multiple vulnerable points in the city. However, the petitioners have expressed dissatisfaction over the compensation amount, stating that they would seek a higher penalty during the next hearing.

On December 19, the PPCB had issued a show-cause notice to the MC commissioner for “violations” of the Solid Waste Management Rules. The civic body was granted a personal hearing before the board chairperson on December 24, during which MC officials cited several initiatives undertaken to improve waste management. These included bioremediation of legacy waste at Jamalpur and Jainpur sites, processing of fresh waste through a private agency, installation of portable compactors, mechanical road sweeping and door-to-door garbage collection. Officials also informed the PPCB that tenders for waste lifting had been floated.

The MC, however, admitted that certain works had been delayed due to factors such as pending electricity connections and repeated tender extensions. The officials assured the board that these issues were being addressed and that all pending works would be completed within stipulated timelines.

During the hearing, the competent authority of the PPCB questioned MC officials on their awareness of the grievances raised by the applicants and the repeated directions issued by the NGT in the matter. While the officials acknowledged the complaints, they reportedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules and the recurring violations at various locations.

The petition has been pending before the NGT for nearly two years and is separate from the proceedings related to the legacy waste remediation, for which the MC has been already facing periodic penalties. The applicants had initially identified 23 locations where waste was being dumped unscientifically, a number that has now risen to 27. At some sites, incidents of garbage burning have also been reported, aggravating environmental concerns.

The PPCB noted that despite repeated notices and sufficient time granted to the MC, the latter failed to clear waste from the identified garbage vulnerable points. According to the PPCB, inspections conducted on October 30, 2025, confirmed the violations, which were duly communicated to the MC.

While MC representatives argued that some of the sites fell under the jurisdiction of agencies such as the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority, Improvement Trust and the department of rural development, the board observed that the municipal authority is the custodian of the entire city and is responsible for sanitation, cleanliness and public health.

Citing provisions of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, the PPCB said the MC commissioner is empowered to get any area cleaned and recover costs from the concerned agency or owner.

MC superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta was not available for comments.