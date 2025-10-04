Ludhiana: Promotion chaos leaves many teachers in limbo

Even after years of waiting for promotions, teachers continue to face setbacks due to persistent “errors” in the seniority list and “flawed” posting orders. Teachers say they feel trapped between departmental mistakes and administrative delays. (HT Photo)

After the promotions of lecturers to the post of principals in government schools were delayed because of discrepancies in the seniority list, master cadre teachers who had recently been promoted as lecturers have now run into another roadblock. In many cases, two teachers have been allotted the same station after promotion, creating confusion at schools. Heads of these institutions have refused to appoint either of them, leaving the promoted teachers stranded despite their elevation.

Highlighting the issue, Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said, “There are over a hundred teachers across the state who are facing the same problem. Even after being promoted, they are unable to join any station. This is a huge setback and raises serious questions on the functioning of the education department.”

Teachers say they feel trapped between departmental mistakes and administrative delays. One affected lecturer, who could not take charge at her allotted school, said, “This is not our fault. The department is responsible, but we are the ones suffering. If two teachers are allotted the same station, the head of the school cannot allow either of us to join. Our only option is to wait, which is very frustrating.”

The crisis comes at a time when the promotions of lecturers to principals have already been delayed because of repeated corrections in the seniority list. The quota for these promotions has also been revised, but the process has not moved forward.

Responding to the complaints, Amandeep Kaur, in-charge of the promotion cell in the education department, admitted the error. “We have received a few applications where two teachers have been allotted the same station. It is a clerical mistake and will be rectified within a day or two,” she said.

On the long-pending promotions of principals, she added, “The cases are being heard till October 10. Once the seniority list is updated, the promotions would be done in a few days.”