Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: PSPCL employees oppose power bill, 4 labour codes

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 07:38 am IST

They alleged that smart meter installation and the sale of government land were part of a larger privatisation push

Opposing the proposed electricity amendment bill, privatisation of the power sector and the implementation of the four new labour codes, workers from various unions held a protest outside the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) Sunder Nagar division and Janata Nagar division office on Gill Road on Monday.

PSPCL staff protesting at Janta Nagar division office in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)
PSPCL staff protesting at Janta Nagar division office in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

The demonstrators, led by the PSEB Employees Federation (AITUC), Powercom and Transco Contract Workers’ Union and the Moulder and Steel Workers’ Union, burnt copies of the electricity amendment bill and the four labour codes, alleging that the Centre and state governments were pushing “anti-people and anti-worker” policies.

Union leaders Surjit Singh and Harjinder Singh said the protest was held in response to a call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and several Powercom employees’ organisations against the “complete privatisation” of the electricity board and the sale of public assets to private companies.

They said the implementation of electricity bill would end free and subsidised power for poor rural and urban households, raise tariffs for small industries and commercial users, and worsen the crisis already faced by farmers and industrial workers.

The leaders further alleged that smart meter installation and the sale of government land were part of a larger privatisation push that would ultimately benefit private corporations at the cost of public welfare.

They also criticised the four labour codes, stating that these would dismantle long-standing labour rights related to job security, the eight-hour workday, living wages, workplace safety, pensions and trade union protections.

The unions warned that if the government did not withdraw these legislations and restore workers’ rights, they would intensify their agitation in coordination with farmers and other worker groups.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: PSPCL employees oppose power bill, 4 labour codes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Workers from various unions protested against the proposed electricity amendment bill and the privatization of the power sector outside PSPCL offices in Punjab, alleging that these measures would harm public welfare and workers' rights. Led by union leaders, demonstrators criticized the government's policies as "anti-people," warning of intensified agitation if their demands are not met.