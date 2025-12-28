Ludhiana: PSPCL faces acute shortage of power quality meters

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is facing an acute shortage of power quality (PQ) meters across the state, hampering their mandatory installation in power-intensive industrial units and leaving several industries caught in regulatory limbo. According to PSPCL data, of the 2,368 designated power-intensive units in Ludhiana, only around 842 have shown interest so far. (HT Photo)

The installation of PQ meters is mandated under the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission’s Power Quality Regulations, 2023, aimed at monitoring voltage fluctuations and harmonic distortions. However, PSPCL’s inability to procure the required meters has stalled implementation.

Earlier this year, the utility offered designated consumers two options: procure and install PQ meters on their own or opt for installation through PSPCL by paying a monthly rental. Failure to exercise either option within the stipulated time attracted penalties, prompting Ludhiana-based industries to approach PSERC seeking a time extension without penalty.

During a hearing on December 18, PSPCL officials admitted that purchase orders for PQ meters are yet to be placed and supplies are now expected only by February 2026, citing a limited number of vendors nationwide.

Rajnish Ahuja, president of the Apex Chamber of Commerce, said industries were willing to comply but faced severe shortages and high prices due to limited suppliers.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja questioned the utility of the scheme amid persistent meter scarcity.

Executive engineer Sanjeev Jolly said the mandate applies only to select power-intensive units and that most industries have installed meters on their own, with only a few opting for the rental option.