Ludhiana: PSPCL software glitch stalls faulty meter fixes

A long running technical glitch in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) SAP system, a software used to generate meter change orders (MCOs) for new and replacement meters has left consumers in Sahnewal sub-divisions struggling for the past four months. Reportedly, the sub-division falls under the jurisdiction of the Estate division, where officials say the system error has severely disrupted the process of tracking meter replacements and issuing work orders. Prolonged delay has left consumers increasingly frustrated. (HT Photo)

According to PSPCL officials, the backend malfunction has halted the generation of essential MCOs, which are mandatory for issuing new meters to consumers whose existing meters are faulty. As a result, consumers continue to wait indefinitely for replacements, despite repeated visits to the department.

The official further explained that the disruption stems from a backend error in the SAP software which is managed by PSPCL’s central IT team in Patiala. “The problem lies with a backend technical fault on the Patiala side. The SAP system is not generating meter change orders and without an MCO, we cannot issue or replace any meter,” the official said.

He added that the Sahnewal staff has repeatedly reported the issue to the IT team over the past several months, requesting immediate rectification of the software glitch. Despite continuous reminders, we are still awaiting their response, he noted.

The official further emphasised that local staff are unable to proceed until the central team resolves the software malfunction, leaving consumers stuck in a prolonged wait.

Meanwhile, prolonged delay has left consumers increasingly frustrated, as they rely on timely meter replacements to avoid billing disputes, power fluctuations and disruptions in solar net metering benefits.

Sharing his ordeal, a consumer named Atharav Gupta who owns a firm named Atul Fasteners, said “I had a check meter with a 600 KW solar connection which became defective, a few months ago. I applied for a replacement in August and the enforcement wing even conducted an on site inspection,” he said.

However, the matter has remained unresolved for months. “Whenever I approached the officials, they cited a technical glitch in the SAP system. They said the system is not generating the required meter change order due to backend issues,” Gupta added. He said the problem lies entirely within PSPCL’s system, yet it is consumers like him who are being forced to bear the inconvenience and losses.

When contacted, SDO Sahnewal Navjot Singh Dhillon said, “At times, software glitches do arise in specific cases where we raise the issue with IT team in Patiala. I will look into the matter to resolve it.”