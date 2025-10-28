Ludhiana: Revised pay on hold as PU-affiliated colleges miss October 10 deadline

More than two weeks after the deadline set by Panjab University (PU) for submission of revised pay scale records, several affiliated colleges have still not responded, leaving teachers frustrated over the long-pending implementation of UGC’s seventh pay commission benefits.

On September 26, the university directed all affiliated colleges to submit detailed compliance reports, including documentary proof of seventh pay scale implementation, CPF deductions and settlement of retirement benefits such as gratuity and leave encashment. The final date for submission was fixed as October 10.

The directive was issued following multiple representations by teachers’ unions, who had been urging PU to ensure that college managements follow regulations. The university also reminded colleges that several circulars had already been issued in 2023, 2024 and 2025, making it clear that teachers in both grant-in-aid and self-financed posts must be paid the revised scales and guest faculty should receive proper remuneration.

However, even after the expiry of the deadline, the situation appears largely unchanged. Many colleges have still not submitted the required information, raising concerns that the matter could once again be pushed aside without accountability.

Association of United College Teachers (AUCT) president Tarun Ghai expressed serious dissatisfaction over the inaction. He said their union had repeatedly urged the vice-chancellor to intervene so that faculty members receive their rightful pay, and although PU’s order was seen as a positive step, the delay by colleges has once again forced teachers to consider protest action.

He warned that if the university fails to act swiftly, teachers will launch an indefinite dharna outside the vice-chancellor’s office. He added that the responsibility for any disruption will lie with the College Development Council. “We have written to the Dean, College Development Council (DCDC) to publicise the names of the defaulting institutions but there is no response yet,” he added.

When approached, PU’s DCDC Ravi Inder Pal Singh confirmed that some colleges are yet to send their replies. He said he is in the process of collecting data and assured that reminders will be issued again. “We will ensure appropriate action is taken against defaulting institutions,” he said.