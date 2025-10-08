Ludhiana: Rising Sutlej revives flood fears in Sasrali village, repaired embankments under strain

Panic has resurfaced in Sasrali village near the Sutlej river as water levels have continued to rise for the past three days following the release of water from the Bhakra Dam a few days ago. The revetments, built to shield the village from flooding, have settled into the river under pressure. (HT Photo)

The surge has weakened recently repaired embankments, putting nearby areas at risk. The revetments, built to shield the village from flooding, have again settled into the river under pressure, alarming residents.

A team from the district administration and flood control staff is stationed at the site, monitoring the situation and undertaking urgent repair work to strengthen the banks.

Sub-divisional magistrate (East) Jasleen Kaur Bhullar said, “The situation is under control. Our teams are building additional studs to protect the embankments. The flow is strong but we remain alert and are working continuously to avoid further damage.”

Despite reassurances, local residents and political leaders remain concerned.

BJP leader Pritpal Singh Bailewal, who visited the site, said, “The water level is high again and earlier-built studs are now submerged. Authorities must remain vigilant and ensure no area is left unguarded.”

Earlier this month, similar threats were faced by Sasrali and other low-lying villages after floodwaters breached fields. The government had approved embankment repairs and construction of studs, but these have again been compromised in parts.

Kuldeep Singh, from Sasrali village, has urged the administration to invest in long-term flood protection. “This has become a routine panic every time the water rises. We need permanent infrastructure, not temporary repairs,” he said.

According to the drainage department, recent heavy rainfall in the upper reaches has increased the flow into the Sutlej, adding pressure to vulnerable areas like Sasrali.

However, officials reported that the water level began to recede by Tuesday evening.