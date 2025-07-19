Ludhiana: Robbery plaint filed; appears fishy, say cops

A woman on Friday claimed she was robbed at knifepoint inside her home in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, but cops pointed to “inconsistencies” in the account provided by the complainant. The incident occurred early in the morning when Gurmeet Kaur, wife of a nut-bolt manufacturer, claimed she was attacked by two unidentified men who were waiting near the staircase as she went to switch off the outdoor light. CCTV footage from a neighbouring house showed no one entering the premises and the victim’s own security cameras were found switched off during the alleged incident. (HT Photo)

According to her statement, one assailant covered her mouth while the other brandished a knife and forced her back into the house. They allegedly tied her hands and mouth, injured her back while throwing her onto a sofa and made away with ₹5 lakh in cash and 15-gm gold, including the earrings she was wearing.

The woman said she regained consciousness and alerted her husband after the assailants left. However, police sources suggest inconsistencies in the account. CCTV footage from a neighbouring house showed no one entering the premises and the victim’s own security cameras were found switched off during the alleged incident.

Officials from the Sadar police station launched an investigation immediately after being informed. The police found no injuries or even bruises on the body of the woman contrary to her statement that the robbers overpowered her and tied her hands tightly with a dupatta.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (City 2) Karanveer Singh said the matter is suspicious as the circumstances do not match with the statements of the family members. Moreover, the family sought time to record their statement to lodge an FIR. The police will take appropriate action after the investigation.