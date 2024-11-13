Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah pollution: Officials vouch to ramp up action over violations

During a meeting chaired by state local bodies minister Ravjot Singh on Wednesday to review the Buddha Nullah pollution, the officials affirmed that strict action will be taken against those found violating norms. Cabinet minister Ravjot Singh, MC chief, MLAs and civic body and PPCB officials attended a meet on Buddha Nullah pollution. (HT File)

The municipal corporation (MC) commissioner, MLAs and officials from the civic body, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the drainage department were among the attendees at the meeting.

The authorities concerned were asked to take strict action against dairy owners and other violators contributing to the pollution in Buddha Nullah.

Another Buddha Nullah review meeting was held with the Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, where MC, PPCB and drainage department officials discussed the ongoing challenges.

Environmentalists from the city questioned PPCB officials for ‘failing’ to impose environmental fines on dairy owners despite repeated orders to cut electricity connections and penalise those polluting the water body.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, who was at the meeting chaired by cabinet minister Singh, said “We cannot let people suffer from the harmful effects of polluted water any longer.”

He expressed frustration over the ‘lack of action’ from department officials and announced plans to set up a permanent tent along the Buddha Nullah and stage a continuous sit-in.

Minister Singh pushed for immediate steps to address unresolved issues.

A key issue in the discussion was the installation of a pumping station near Gaughat, which has been delayed due to legal battles. Officials said that without this station, untreated wastewater continues to flow into the Buddha Nullah. Officials were advised to expedite the pending CNG plant on Tajpur Road to handle cow dung waste.