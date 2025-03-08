Ludhiana’s Jandiali smart school honoured

Government Primary Smart School, Jandiali, has earned a place among Punjab’s top-performing primary schools for the academic year 2023-24. The Punjab education department selected a total of 23 government primary schools across the state based on their outstanding academic achievements and overall performance. School education minister Harjot Singh Bains honours Jandiali government primary school staff in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The selection process involved a thorough evaluation of multiple parameters, ensuring that only the most deserving institutions were recognised. District education officer (elementary education), Ludhiana, Ravinder Kaur, stated, “This school has set a benchmark in both academic and co-curricular fields, making it one of the finest in the district.”

To honour this achievement, a special award ceremony was held at Sector 35, Chandigarh, where Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains and education secretary Anindita Mitra presented a certificate of excellence to the school’s head, Narinder Singh.

Speaking at the event, Narinder Singh credited this honor to the collective hard work of the school staff, students and the unwavering support of the local community. He emphasised that such recognition serves as motivation to continue striving for excellence in education.