Ludhiana’s Mayapuri perched on powder keg

Published on Nov 16, 2022 04:49 AM IST

Mayapuri and its adjoining areas are sitting on a powder keg as most traders in the area deal with inflammable hosiery waste and few units have made adequate fire safety arrangements. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Mayapuri and its adjoining areas are sitting on a powder keg as most traders in the area deal with inflammable hosiery waste and few units have made adequate fire safety arrangements.

At many places, hosiery waste has been kept in the streets, due to which multiple fire incidents have been reported in the past. On January 2019, three houses were gutted after hosiery waste kept in the street caught fire. It was a close shave for four residents after a gas cylinder exploded.

Former MLA (east) Sanjay Talwar has also written to the municipal corporation (MC) and police demanding that traders be barred from storing hosiery waste in the open, especially around Diwali. However, no concrete action has been taken by the civic body and waste can still be seen dumped in the open.

Due to the narrow streets, the fire brigade also has trouble reaching the site.

Meanwhile, municipal corporation superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said regular drives are organised in the area, and the traders are directed to keep the material inside their buildings.

