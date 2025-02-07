Menu Explore
Ludhiana’s Munish finishes runner-up in ITF Raebareli event

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 07, 2025 10:40 PM IST

A former sports teacher from Ludhiana, Marwaha partnered with Jeet Lal Anand to secure the runner-up position (doubles category) in the international tennis tournament in Raebareli from February 2 to 6

At an age when most athletes hang up their boots, 51-year-old Munish Marwaha embarked on a new chapter in his athletic journey, finishing runner-up in the doubles category of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Masters Tennis Tournament in Raebareli.

Munish Marwaha (HT photo)
Munish Marwaha (HT photo)

A former sports teacher from Ludhiana, Marwaha partnered with Jeet Lal Anand to secure the runner-up position (doubles category) in the prestigious international tennis tournament held in Raebareli from February 2 to 6.

Competing against more than 100 seasoned lawn tennis players, he stood out as the sole representative from Punjab. He also showcased his skills in another ITF tournament in Ajmer last month.

Having served as a sports teacher for two decades in various schools and colleges, Marwaha made the bold decision 3.5 years ago to quit his job and return to competitive sports. But his sporting legacy runs deep. “I was a national-level boxer during my school and college days, playing multiple sports, including hockey and fencing. I also captained the Punjab state boxing team from 1994 to 1996,” he shared.

What sparked this shift is inspiration from his son, a national-level table tennis player who now resides in Canada. “During my visit, I played friendly matches in basketball, chess and other sports. He saw my passion and encouraged me to start competing again,” Marwaha recalled.

His international experience extends beyond tennis, he has also offered voluntary services as a yoga and fitness expert in Bedford, England, and was a chess club member in Calgary, Canada.

Despite his rigorous training schedule, Marwaha has found a way to balance life and passion. “I am a hardcore sportsman and train daily at Punjab Agricultural University’s tennis courts. I have joined my brother’s business so I can continue playing,” he said. Now, Marwaha is gearing up for his next big challenge, an ITF tournament in Leicester, England this April.

