Ludhiana: SBS Nagar residents voice concern over sanitation crisis

Residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road have expressed serious concern over the deteriorating sanitation condition in the 475-acre scheme developed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT). Despite several complaints since 2017, no concrete action has been taken, forcing residents to live in unhygienic conditions. Despite sending photographs of the neglected areas multiple times to authorities, residents claim that their voices are not being heard. (HT Photo)

In a complaint addressed to the local government minister and senior officials of the department in Chandigarh, Arvind Sharma, a senior citizen and resident of SBS Nagar, said that the area is filled with garbage dumps, overgrown wild plants, and thick grass, which have now turned into dense bushes resembling a jungle.

“Due to the monsoon, the situation has become worse. Even a short spell of rain results in a foul smell across the area,” he wrote in his letter. He warned that the unhygienic surroundings could soon lead to an outbreak of diseases like dengue, skin infections, and other health problems.

The complaint highlights that several blocks of the colony—E, F, G, H, and D—near the City Centre area have been ignored by LIT officials. Despite sending photographs of the neglected areas multiple times to authorities, residents claim that their voices are not being heard.

“It is unfortunate that despite this being a planned and posh locality, residents are forced to live in such miserable conditions. It seems the authorities are waiting for a serious disease outbreak before taking any action,” the letter stated.

Sharma has urged the local government department to take immediate and strict action against the officials responsible and ensure proper cleanliness in the area.

The letter has also been marked to the director, local government Punjab (Chandigarh), deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, and executive engineer, LIT Ludhiana, for necessary follow-up.

Vikram, executive engineer LIT said, “I will direct the concerned officers to clean the particular area as soon as possible”.