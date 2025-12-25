Ludhiana: Senior dy mayor, MC chief tour city on scooter for cleanliness check

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal held a meeting with the health branch officials at MC Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk on Wednesday. Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal during inspection in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Later in the evening, senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar and MC commissioner Dachalwal also took a scooter ride in the old city areas to check cleanliness. Inspection was conducted in Chaura Bazar, Old GT Road, Pindi Gali, Bijli Market, Rekhi Cinema Road, Girja Ghar Road among other areas.

The health branch officials have been directed to ensure cleanliness especially in the old city areas, otherwise strict departmental action would be taken against them too. Further, the officials have been directed to take strict action against shopkeepers/vendors, if anyone is caught dumping waste outside their shops.

The officials have been directed to ensure timely lifting of garbage and proper functioning of static compactor sites in the city.

CSO Ashwani Sahota, CSI Ravi Sharma, CSI Surinder Dogra among other officials of the health branch were present in the meeting.

Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar and MC commissioner Dachalwal stated that they have been conducting field inspections to take stock of the situation at ground level.

Senior deputy mayor Prashar further stated that different initiatives have been taken to ensure cleanliness across the city. He further appealed to the residents that they should support the authorities in keeping the city clean by not dumping waste in the open.

Councillors told to expedite development works

Mayor Inderjit Kaur, Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal conducted a meeting with the councillors at MC Zone A office on Wednesday.

The aim of the meeting was to expedite the development works and to ensure that the public should not face any problem at the ground level.

Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar, deputy mayor Prince Johar, councillors Aman Bagga, Neeraj Ahuja, Pushpinder Bhanot, Manjit Singh Dhillon, Ratanjit Kaur Sibia, Kashmir Kaur, Aradhna Surinder Atwal, Narinder Bhardwaj, Gurjeet Kaur, Sharanjit Kaur, Golu Bajwa, Ashok Kumar, Narinder Bittu, Bobby Sharma, Manisha Kapoor, zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain among other councillors/leaders and officials of all the branches of MC were present in the meeting.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur, MLA Bagga and MC commissioner Dachalwal took feedback from the councillors and directed the officials to expedite development works.

Further, the officials have also been directed to ensure cleanliness across the city. No laxity would be tolerated in this regard.