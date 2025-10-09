Ludhiana: Sold 3 months ago, newborn found, hunt on for accused

Three weeks after lodging a complaint against a woman accused of selling her newborn, the Dugri police have recovered the child, though arrests remain elusive. The infant was handed over by a relative of the alleged buyer and is now safely in the care of his grandfather, Gajraj Singh, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. The infant with his grandparents in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The case, which has rocked the community, began in July when Reeta, daughter-in-law of Gajraj Singh, reportedly gave birth while her husband Sunny, 29, was hospitalised in Agra. Reeta claimed the baby was stillborn and cremated, keeping the shocking news from her ailing husband. Tragically, Sunny passed away the following day, leaving the family grief-stricken.

Suspicion arose when Gajraj Singh discovered recordings on Sunny’s phone revealing conversations between Reeta and Asha worker Renu about selling the newborn for ₹2.5 lakh. Acting on this information, the Dugri police filed an FIR on September 14 against Reeta, her mother Prema Devi, Asha worker Renu and private hospital employee Ram Kumar, under Sections 143(4) (trafficking of a child under 18) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS.

On Wednesday, the additional sessions judge dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Renu. Advocate Desraj Singh, representing Gajraj Singh, said the family has been engaged in a legal battle for three months to ensure justice.

Inspector Guljinderpal Singh Sekhon, SHO of Dugri police, confirmed that the newborn has been recovered and handed to his grandfather, but added that the hunt for the accused continues. The police have also named the alleged buyer in the case.