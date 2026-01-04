Ludhiana: Stop waste discharge into Buddha Nullah, activists urge PPCB

Members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) and Kale Pani Da Morcha have submitted a reminder to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), urging the authorities to strictly implement the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) orders to stop the discharge of untreated and partially-treated industrial waste from common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) into the Buddha Nullah. PAC member Jaskirat Singh demanded that the PPCB immediately enforce its directives to prevent CETP wastewater discharge into the Buddha Nullah. (HT Photo)

The activists said they had earlier staged a peaceful protest at the PPCB headquarters in Patiala on December 3, 2025, after which the board had scheduled a meeting for January 8. They have requested that both the PPCB chairman and the member secretary remain present so that the matter can be discussed thoroughly.

The campaigners said that the PPCB, Union environment ministry, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the NGT have already issued clear directions to ensure that CETP outlets into Buddha Nullah remain closed. They added that these orders must now be implemented “on the ground” so that pollution levels in the stream can be reduced and the revival process can begin in real terms. They also recalled that the Punjab government had agreed on December 3, 2024, to enforce these orders within seven days, but no concrete action has followed.

Activists said the Kale Pani Da Morcha was launched in June 2024, and its first demand was to disconnect illegal discharge points of three Ludhiana CETPs of 15 MLD, 40 MLD and 50 MLD capacity, which together release about 105 MLD wastewater into the Buddha Nullah. In August 2024, the CPCB issued strict directions after serious violations were detected. The PPCB later invoked Section 33-A and passed closure-related orders against the CETPs, instructing them to stop discharge.

They pointed out that the NGT on November 4, 2024, ordered full compliance with environmental clearance (EC) conditions, which mandate “zero discharge.” However, activists alleged that discharge continued despite repeated directions. On December 9, 2024, the NGT further clarified its orders to remove any ambiguity.

The tribunal again expressed concern on July 22, 2025, noting persistent violations and seeking responses from the PPCB and the Punjab government on non-compliance.

PAC member Kapil Arora said that inspections by several authorised agencies over the past two years have repeatedly found that the CETPs at Bahadur Ke Road, Focal Point and Tajpur Road do not meet EC norms. “Despite the zero-discharge clause, effluents are still flowing into the Buddha Nullah. Environmental compensation has also been imposed for long-term violations,” he said. He added that even the ministry of environment, forest and climate change has admitted in court filings that these CETPs are functioning without valid NOCs.

PAC member Jaskirat Singh demanded that the PPCB immediately enforce its directives to prevent CETP wastewater discharge into the Buddha Nullah, recover environmental penalties already imposed and present a clear compliance status before the tribunal.