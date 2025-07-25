Ludhiana: Take up fish farming to boost income: Khudian to farmers

Punjab minister of animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Thursday inaugurated a new administrative office for the fisheries department in Chhawani Mohalla, constructed at a cost of ₹84 lakh. The state-of-the-art facility aims to streamline services and provide enhanced support to fish and shrimp farmers across Punjab. The state-of-the-art facility aims to streamline services and provide enhanced support to fish and shrimp farmers across Punjab. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the inauguration, the minister highlighted Punjab’s robust fisheries sector, noting that the state produces 2 lakh tonnes of fish annually, with 43,683 acres dedicated to fish farming. He emphasised that the new office will serve as a one-stop hub for fish farmers, enabling smoother access to resources and services. He urged farmers to adopt fish farming as a lucrative auxiliary occupation to boost their income, assuring them of comprehensive support from the state government.

The minister also extended his greetings to all fish and shrimp farmers, acknowledging their vital contribution to the state’s economy. He also reiterated that the Punjab government is dedicated to strengthening the fisheries sector and promoting sustainable agricultural practices to enhance the livelihoods of farmers across the state. He added that the fisheries department has enabled fish farmers in the five south-western districts of Punjab—Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Bathinda, Mansa and Faridkot to earn a net profit of ₹2.50 lakh to ₹4 lakh by bringing thousands of acres of barren, saline and waterlogged land under shrimp farming.

Director of fisheries Gurpreet Singh stated that 40% to 60% subsidy is being provided by the state government to farmers to adopt various projects such as fish and shrimp ponds, purchase of fish transport vehicles, fish kiosks/shops, cold storage plants, fish feed mills and ornamental fish units. Encouraging farmers to engage in fish farming, he highlighted that the department has already provided self-employment to 637 beneficiaries and disbursed subsidies worth ₹30.63 crores to fish farmers.

Additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains, assistant director JS Grewal and other officials were present.