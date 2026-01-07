Edit Profile
    Ludhiana: Ten masked men target city bizman’s house, fire 7 rounds

    The bizman says he has no enmity with anyone and believes the attack was a case of mistaken identity

    Published on: Jan 07, 2026 4:52 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    A group of over 10 masked men fired at least seven rounds and pelted bricks and stones at the house of a businessman in Shahi Mohalla in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said.

    Neighbours told the police that they saw a group of masked men gathering outside the house, pelting stones and firing before fleeing from the spot. (HT Photo)
    Neighbours told the police that they saw a group of masked men gathering outside the house, pelting stones and firing before fleeing from the spot. (HT Photo)

    The attack took place around 1.15 am at the house of Deepak Kumar, who deals in tours and travels business. Some of the bullets hit the main gate and glass panes inside the house, causing damage to the property.

    Deepak told police that he heard gunshots and noise outside and later noticed bullet marks on the main gate and broken glass panes inside the house.

    Neighbours told the police that they saw a group of masked men gathering outside the house, pelting stones and firing before fleeing from the spot.

    Deepak, in his complaint, stated that his family had no dispute with anyone and had not received any threat or ransom call. “The attack could be a case of mistaken identity,” he said, seeking security from police.

    On the basis of his complaint, Division Number 8 police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons and started an investigation.

    Additional deputy commissioner of police Kanwalpreet Singh said, “A case has been registered and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed.”

